Audience measurement organisation BARB has revealed that the show's seven-day consolidated viewership – including those who watched the episode live and those who caught up later in the week – stands at 5.3 million.

The viewing figures are in for Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Who swansong The Power of the Doctor , which has delivered the sci-fi drama its highest chart position in four years.

That places it as the fifth most-viewed programme of the week commencing Monday 17th October, beaten by Strictly Come Dancing's live show (9.9m) and its results programme (8.6m), as well as Channel 4's Great British Bake Off (7.8m) and ITV's Doc Martin (5.6m).

The Power of the Doctor was a truly momentous episode for the long-running series, celebrating the BBC's centenary by bringing back several legacy cast members, while also giving Whittaker a fitting send-off after four years of service.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The special ended on a jaw-dropping note as the Thirteenth Doctor regenerated, only to find her Fourteenth form to be identical to her Tenth, a moment portrayed by a returning David Tennant.

BBC entertainment correspondent Lizo Mzimba notes that 4.04 million people watched the climactic scene as it was broadcast live, which gives an idea of the significant difference that catch-up viewing makes to the final numbers.

Other ratings high points in the Thirteenth Doctor's tenure include her debut episode The Woman who Fell to Earth (10.9m), New Year's Day special Resolution (7.1m), and last year's Revolution of the Daleks (6.3m).

David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC

Fans are now wondering what impact the return of Tennant and showrunner Russell T Davies, as well as the imminent introduction of Ncuti Gatwa will have, while the British institution also eyes overseas expansion with a new Disney Plus deal.

Doctor Who returns to our television screens next year with three 60th anniversary specials, which will see Catherine Tate reprise her Donna Noble role, while Neil Patrick Harris (The Matrix Resurrections) and Yasmin Finney (Heartstopper) guest star.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.