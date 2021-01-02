In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we drill down into the highs and lows of the new episode, from the return of fan-favourites like John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness through to the new-look Daleks and their bronze Death Squad rivals.

Plus, we take a look at the new dynamics on board the TARDIS ahead of the currently-filming series 13, and try to imagine the new shape of Doctor Who in future episodes.

Was the emotional departure for Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole as heartbreaking as was promised? What do we think is next for Chris Noth’s Robertson? What can we glean from the Doctor and Yaz’s relationship going forward, and will Captain Jack really be back with an all-new Torchwood?

Listen in to find out our thoughts, including our overall review of the episode, its performances and much, much more.

