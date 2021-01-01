Vworp your way to a whole galaxy of Doctor Who content Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

“Morning Angela,” the Doctor says to a chained Weeping Angel, unable to strike thanks to the restraints holding her back.

“Alright Bonnie and Clyde?” she quips to a nearby cell occupying a possessed Ood and a Sycorax (as seen in David Tennant’s first festive episode The Christmas Invasion), an unusual double-act that may require a Big Finish story to reveal its origins.

A little closer to home there’s also a Pting as seen in series 11’s The Tsuranga Conundrum, whom the Doctor has nicknamed “Tiny.”

Doctor Who monster Pting (BBC)

“How many times? You can’t eat the cage,” she tells him. “Believe me, I’ve tried.”

In the background, fans may also spot a Silent – aka one of the grey, bald-headed creatures known collectively as the Silence, as seen in the Steven Moffat era of Doctor Who with Matt Smith’s Doctor – and later in the episode this monster gets a bigger role when the Doctor properly spots them.

“Oh yeah – I forgot you were here,” she quips, referencing the creature’s innate ability to leave the minds of all who see them (and calling slightly into question how a Silent could be incarcerated anyway).

The Ood, the Sycorax and the Silence as seen in Doctor Who (BBC)

Elsewhere, fans can catch more glimpses of other monsters caged up from afar – what appears to be a scorpion-like Skithra, and a Cyberman among others – in the wide shots that we’re sure fans will have plenty of time to comb through in the coming days and weeks.

Still, however many old monsters are secretly stuffed in the episode, it’s a fun way to tie current Time Lord Jodie Whittaker into her wider rogues’ gallery (including some monsters from the modern series).

And who knows? Following this small return, maybe we’ll see a few more of these fiends in the currently-filming season 13. Angela certainly seems to have a bone to pick with the Doctor…

Doctor Who will return to BBC One.