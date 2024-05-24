Meet the cast of Doctor Who – 73 Yards

The episode sees the Doctor ( Ncuti Gatwa ) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) taking a trip to the Welsh coast – but things quickly take a turn for the strange. It delves into Welsh folk horror and has a very mysterious woman at the centre of the story.

With Doctor Who season 14 now into its stride, it’s time for 73 Yards , written by showrunner Russell T Davies.

Davies has also described it as unlike any other Doctor Who episode, and recently told RadioTimes.com that it features “the strangest villain you’ll ever see.”

So, as we unpack this mysterious episode, here’s everything you need to know about the cast of 73 Yards.

Doctor Who – 73 Yards cast: Full list of actors and characters

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor

Sian Phillips as Enid Meadows

Aneurin Barnard as Roger ap Gwilliam

Maxine Evans as Lowri Palin

Hilary Hobson as The Woman

Susan Twist as Hiker

Sion Pritchard as Joshua Steele

Gweion Morris Jones as Ifor Jones

Elan Davies as Thin Lucy

Glyn Pritchard as Eddie Jones

As ever, there may be more guest appearances in the episode which are not announced ahead of time.

Millie Gibson plays Ruby Sunday

BBC Studios,James Pardon

Who is Ruby Sunday? Ruby Sunday is the Doctor’s companion. In 73 Yards, she’s faced with a puzzling mystery – and can’t go to the Doctor for help.

Where have I seen Millie Gibson before? Aside from Doctor Who, Gibson is best known for her role as Kelly Neelan in Coronation Street.

Ncuti Gatwa plays the Doctor

BBC Studios,James Pardon

Who is the Doctor? The Doctor is a time traveller from Gallifrey. 73 Yards has been described as a “Doctor-lite” episode, which means he’s likely to be out of action for one reason or another for much of the episode.

Where have I seen Ncuti Gatwa before? Aside from Doctor Who, Gatwa is known for his role as Eric Effiong in Sex Education, as one of the Kens in Barbie, and as Lt Robert Daniels in Masters of the Air.

Dame Siân Phillips plays Enid Meadows

BBC Studios,James Pardon

Who is Enid Meadows? Enid is a character Ruby meets during her journey in 73 Yards.

Where have I seen Dame Siân Phillips before? Phillips has had an illustrious career across stage and screen. She’s known for roles including Livia in I, Claudius (a role she won a BAFTA for), Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam in David Lynch’s Dune, and Cassiopeia in Clash of the Titans.

Aneurin Barnard plays Roger ap Gwilliam

,BBC Studios,James Pardon

Who is Roger ap Gwilliam? Roger ap Gwilliam is a politician who appears in 73 Yards.

Where have I seen Aneurin Barnard before? Barnard is known for roles including Davey in Hunky Dory (alongside Minnie Driver), Gibson in Dunkirk, Adult Boris in The Goldfinch and Bobby in Cilla.

Maxine Evans plays Lowri Palin

BC Studios,James Pardon

Who is Lowri Palin? Lowri Palin is the landlady of a pub in 73 Yards.

Where have I seen Maxine Evans before? This isn’t Evans’s first role in the Whoniverse, with the actress previously appearing as Helen Sherman in Torchwood. She’s also appeared as Rhian in Stella, and as Mrs Preston in the 2003 miniseries Canterbury Tales.

Hilary Hobson plays The Woman

BBC Studios,James Pardon

Who is The Woman? The Woman appears to be at the heart of the mystery of 73 yards, and her identity is currently unknown.

Where have I seen Hilary Hobson before? 73 Yards is Hobson’s first credited role on IMDB.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 25th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

