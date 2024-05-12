Tanjiro voice actor Natsuki Hanae spoke with RadioTimes.com exclusively earlier this year and teased that fans will see "a lot more training and action" in the new season and that fans will be able to "get behind their favourite characters".

The official synopsis for season 4 says: "[Tanjiro joins] the members of the Demon Slayer Corps and their highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira.

"In preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, the Hashira Training commences. While each carry faith and determination within their hearts, Tanjiro and the Hashira enter a new story."

But when will the next episode become available to stream? Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule of Demon Slayer season 4.

When is Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2 out?

Demon Slayer - To The Hashira Training arc. Crunchyroll

The second episode of Demon Slayer season 4 is expected to arrive on Crunchyroll on Sunday 19th May, one week after the first episode debuted.

The first episode was a one-hour premiere, which has already been released in the form as a movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training.

If you have already seen this then the first brand new instalment will be the second episode of the season.

Demon Slayer season 4 release schedule

Demon Slayer - To The Hashira Training arc. Crunchyroll

We're expecting Demon Slayer season 4 to be made up of 11 episodes, as previous arcs have been, although that has yet to be officially confirmed.

We also expect that the episodes to be released weekly, although for now we only know for certain that episode 2 will release one week after the first, on Sunday 19th May.

Here's the schedule for Demon Slayer season 4 that we know so far, which we will update as the season progresses and we get more information:

Episode 1 – Sunday 12th May (out now)

Episode 2 – Sunday 19th May

How to watch Demon Slayer in the UK

Demon Slayer - To The Hashira Training Arc. Crunchyroll

Anime fans in the UK can find episodes of Demon Slayer, both new and old, available for subscribers to stream on Crunchyroll.

The hit show sits alongside other anime favourites such as One Piece, Solo Leveling and My Hero Academia.

Is there a Demon Slayer season 4 trailer?

Yes. You can watch the trailer for Demon Slayer right here now.

You can catch Demon Slayer on Crunchyroll. Sign up to Crunchyroll today for as little as £4.99 ($6.40) or start your 14-day free trial.

