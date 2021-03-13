A Discovery of Witches drops season 3 teaser hinting at epic final run

The first teaser trailer for A Discovery of Witches‘ third series has arrived – and it looks like we’re in for an epic final run.

The teaser aired on Sky One after the broadcast of the season two finale last night (Friday 12th March), promising that the show is set to return to our screens in 2022.

And although just over 30 seconds long, the clip managed to pack a lot of information into its short run time, with characters heard making important plans for revolution.

The first thing we hear is a voice declaring that “The de Clermonts’ day is nearly over” alongside a shot of two holding hands, before another voice adds: “This is a war that we cannot win.”

We then see a group of people appearing to make some sort of pact, as they place their hands over a sword while a voice says: “If they take on one of us, they take us all on.”

The teaser then offers glimpses of several of the show’s major characters before a final voiceover says: “We need more than a fight, we need a revolution.”

It ends with a shot of main characters Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) and Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode), before the revelation that the series will arrive next year.

The release date will come as welcome news for fans, indicating that the wait for the third run won’t be nearly as long as the gap between seasons two and three.

The second run began airing on Sky One in January this year, more than two years after the first run had aired its final episode, and the show quickly regained its loyal fanbase.

Production on the final season concluded in February 2021, and the news that filming had wrapped was followed by a string of announcements revealing new cast members for the final series.

Among those joining the cast are Ivanno Jeremiah (Humans, Black Mirror). Toby Regbo (The Last Kingdom), Genesis Lynea (Casualty), Parker Sawyers (Southside with You), and Olivier Huband (I Hate Suzie), while Peter McDonald (Ripper Street, The Last Kingdom) will be replacing Trystan Gravelle as senior vampire Baldwin Montclair/ de Clermont after a scheduling conflict saw the latter pull out.

All episodes of A Discovery of Witches seasons one and two are available to watch now on Sky and NOW TV, with series 3 set to return next year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.