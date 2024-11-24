Taking to the stage one more time to perform with partners Michelle Tsiakkas and Johannes Radebe respectively, the judges unanimously agreed to save Montell and Johannes – meaning Jamie and Michelle were eliminated from Strictly 2024.

Although he finished joint fifth on this week's leaderboard, fans were sad to see the EastEnders star leave the competition – having topped the scoring twice over the course of the season.

Jamie Borthwick, Michelle Tsiakkas, Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

Speaking after his exit, Jamie said: “Strictly is magic. That is all I can say. Strictly is magic. Not just everyone who you see in front of the camera, these four here [the judges], but everyone who works on this show.

"I've had the best time. I could ramble on all day about this one [Michelle]. She's a new pro and she's absolutely been the most amazing teacher. We have laughed like you wouldn’t believe. I have nothing but the utmost respect for everyone on the show, so thank you.”

Michelle added: “It goes without saying, Jamie is an amazing dancer, and he's improved so much week by week. He's worked so hard to get to where he is. It's my first year with a partner and I've realised that it's so much more than just the dancing and the technique – it's the bonds and the friendships that you make.

"I waited two years for a partner and I wouldn't have had it any other way.”

Tess Daly, Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

The result means that Montell is through to the final six alongside Pete Wicks, Chris McCausland, Sarah Hadland, JB Gill and Tasha Ghouri.

It was a memorable weekend for Tasha, who achieved the first 40 of the season for her American Smooth with partner Aljaž Škorjanec – prompting an emotional response from Anton Du Beke in particular.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 7:05pm on Saturday 30th November 2024.

