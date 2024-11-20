Strictly Come Dancing confirms first celebs for 2025 live tour
The tour kicks off in January!
The first three celebrities taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 arena tour have been revealed, with top-scorers Montell Douglas, Sarah Hadland and Shayne Ward joining the line-up.
All three have been part of this year's Strictly cast, with Shayne recently bowing out of the competition after facing the dreaded dance-off against Wynne Evans and Katya Jones, with the judges opting to save the latter.
"I'm buzzing to be on the tour next year," said Ward. "I've sung in many of the venues before, so I know the amazing atmosphere that the arena audiences bring. I'm looking forward to seeing all the fans there!"
Montell and Sarah are still going strong in the competition with their partners Johannes Radebe and Vito Coppola respectively.
Montell, Sarah and Shayne will don their dancing shoes in the new year as they head on the road for 30 dazzling shows across the country, with further casting announcements to be made soon.
They will be joined by judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and for the first time, Motsi Mabuse.
The tour will once again be hosted by It Take Two's Janette Manrara.
Speaking of joining the upcoming tour, Montell Douglas said: "Strictly fans on tour – are you ready? I'm beyond excited to be joining the live tour! I've heard amazing things about audiences all over the country. Bring on January – I can't wait to hit the road and share this incredible experience with you all!"
While Sarah Hadland added: "I'm very excited to be joining the Strictly Live Tour – I've been having such a ball on the TV show! And after the amazing experience of performing in Blackpool at the weekend, I'm delighted that I’ll be able to continue this fabulous journey on the tour in 2025!"
The tour opens at Birmingham's Utilita Arena, before the celebrities and pros head off to arenas in the likes of Sheffield, Manchester, Nottingham and London.
You can buy Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour tickets at Ticketmaster here.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 23rd November at 7:05pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Entertainment and Factual Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.