"I'm buzzing to be on the tour next year," said Ward. "I've sung in many of the venues before, so I know the amazing atmosphere that the arena audiences bring. I'm looking forward to seeing all the fans there!"

Montell and Sarah are still going strong in the competition with their partners Johannes Radebe and Vito Coppola respectively.

Montell, Sarah and Shayne will don their dancing shoes in the new year as they head on the road for 30 dazzling shows across the country, with further casting announcements to be made soon.

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe. BBC/Guy Levy

They will be joined by judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and for the first time, Motsi Mabuse.

The tour will once again be hosted by It Take Two's Janette Manrara.

Speaking of joining the upcoming tour, Montell Douglas said: "Strictly fans on tour – are you ready? I'm beyond excited to be joining the live tour! I've heard amazing things about audiences all over the country. Bring on January – I can't wait to hit the road and share this incredible experience with you all!"

While Sarah Hadland added: "I'm very excited to be joining the Strictly Live Tour – I've been having such a ball on the TV show! And after the amazing experience of performing in Blackpool at the weekend, I'm delighted that I’ll be able to continue this fabulous journey on the tour in 2025!"

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola. Yoshitaka Kono @yoshitakakono

The tour opens at Birmingham's Utilita Arena, before the celebrities and pros head off to arenas in the likes of Sheffield, Manchester, Nottingham and London.

You can buy Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour tickets at Ticketmaster here.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 23rd November at 7:05pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

