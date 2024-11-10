Sadly, for one couple, their journey had to come to an end, and during this week's results show, the result of the public vote was revealed, with Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu set to face off against Wynne Evans and Katya Jones in the dance off.

The two couples had received similar scores during Saturday night's show, with Wynne and Katya slightly beating out Shayne and Nancy, scoring 32 points to their 30, meaning it was all to dance for.

The results of the public vote meant both couples had to take to the dancefloor and perform their routines again, with Shayne and Nancy performing their Rumba to Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper, and Wynne and Katya performing their American Smooth to Grace Kelly by MIKA.

When it came time for the judges to decide who to save, there was a split vote, with Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse chosing to save Shayne and Nancy, and Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas chosing to save Wynne and Katya.

As Shirley is head judge, she has the deciding vote, meaning that it was Shayne and Nancy that ultimately left the competition.

Shayne Ward, Nancy Xu and Tess Daly on Strictly Come Dancing BBC/Guy Levy

Speaking about his time on the show following the result, Shayne said: "I just want to say, you guys up there [the other contestants in the Clauditorium] are a dream. Every single day, coming in here and seeing you guys you helped me so much.

"I want to say thank you to the audience as well, for always being amazing for us all. This has been, honestly, one of the best things I've ever done.

"I'm proud that I made it to eight weeks as a novice dancer. A massive thank you goes to this incredible human right next to me [Nancy], who has put so much fire in me and made me believe that I can actually achieve more if I let myself go. I'm sorry it didn't work out to the end, but I'm super proud that I got to meet you [to Nancy] and dance with you, so thank you."

Meanwhile, Nancy added: "I'm beyond proud of this dance partnership. Shayne from week one until this point, every second you put your feet on the dancefloor you improved yourself. You're a deep thinker, you always doubt yourself, you never believed yourself, but I never ever questioned you.

"When I watch you, I feel proud because I've turned someone who has never ever danced in their life into an amazing dancer. You should believe in yourself. I adored this partnership."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 16th November at 6:45pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

