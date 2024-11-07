The performances at Blackpool are usually on a grander scale, with additional back-up dancers, elaborate props, and even more theatrics than normal.

Making it to Blackpool is also a symbol of how far the contestants have come in their dance journeys - making it to the iconic ballroom is a great achievement.

With the higher stakes and intense spotlight, it’s a chance for couples to prove they’re in it to win it, potentially gaining momentum heading into the final weeks of the show.

But will Blackpool Week be happening on Strictly Come Dancing this year? Here’s everything we know so far.

Is Blackpool Week happening on Strictly this year?

The Strictly Come Dancing 2024 professionals dancing. BBC/Guy Levy BBC/ Guy Levy

Yes! The BBC has confirmed that Blackpool Week is on the agenda for 2024.

On Sunday (3rd November), Chris McCausland took to X, formerly Twitter, to confirm the news, writing, "Well, here we are, one show away from Blackpool and two shows away from Dianne's parents getting to see her dance in person."

He added: "Thank you for everybody that voted. I'm feeling really good about next week."

When is Blackpool Week taking place on Strictly 2024?

Blackpool Week often takes place at the midpoint of the Strictly season, as the run reaches its final stages.

If Chris's message is anything to go by, this means Blackpool is next weekend. Yes, Blackpool Week will take place on Saturday 16th November.

Which celebrities will be taking part in Blackpool Week on Strictly 2024?

This weekend's elimination (10th November) will determine the final line-up for Blackpool 2024.

But for now, here are the celebrities still in the running:

Chris McCausland

JB Gill

Wynne Evans

Tasha Ghouri

Pete Wicks

Shayne Ward

Sarah Hadland

Jamie Borthwick

Montell Douglas

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 9th November at 6:35pm on BBC One.

