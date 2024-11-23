Strictly's Tasha Ghouri gets first 40 of the year as Anton Du Beke cries over performance
"It just makes me go, 'This is why we dance. This is the point.'"
It's finally happened – Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec's American Smooth achieved Strictly Come Dancing 2024's first perfect score of 40 this evening (Saturday 23rd November).
With standing ovations from two of the judges as well as the audience, it was clear that the routine to Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved certainly left its mark on the judges.
Going to Motsi Mabuse first after the performance, she simply said: "Wow. You gave that beautiful, beautiful voice picture. It's like that song came to life. I have only one word to say: perfection!"
"Well there we see the Rolls Royce of the American Foxtrot, what can I say? Absolutely fantastic, I've no words. You just leave me with no words," lead judge Shirley Ballas said.
Co-host Tess Daly admitted that was "the first time ever" that Shirley had been left speechless by a routine, which led Shirley to reveal that Anton Du Beke was crying. "First time ever I've seen you with a tear and you were very emotional," she went on.
Anton explained: "It was beautiful, it was amazing. It just makes me go, 'This is why we dance. This is the point.' People say, 'Why do you dance?' That's why, that! We do it because of the way it makes us feel... we mostly do it because of the way it makes us feel."
Anton continued, talking about the brilliance of Aljaž's choreography but was also quick to bestow Tasha with praise. "I see the joy in you that I feel in myself when I dance. I watch you dance and I try to find something I don't like and I can't find anything, I like it all. You're amazing," he said.
While Craig Revel Horwood teased some criticism for the performance, he delivered his iconic "fabulous" praise and with that, the pair went back to receive their scores.
After perfect feedback from the judges, it was reflected in their scores – as each one delivered the fabled 10 out of 10 for Tasha and Aljaž's routine.
The rest of the professional dancers and contestants were quick to jump on the pair to celebrate, even leaving Pete Wicks welling up.
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturdays BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
