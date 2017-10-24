Stranger Things season 2 new characters: who is Max?

Sadie Sink as Max in Stranger Things 2 (Netflix)

Meet Max. She’s the number one new face you need to know as it’s likely she’s going to be spending a lot of time with the main boys.

In fact, we’ve already seen Max on screen with the main cast, albeit briefly.

A hidden clip on the Stranger Things game showed the “tough and confident” tomboy jumping out on the Ghostbuster-clad gang. Instead of being dressed in a grey jumpsuit, Max wears a Michael Myers Halloween mask and brandishes a plastic pumpkin and knife. As you do.

What else do we know about her?

Well, as EW reported, we know she’ll attract the romantic interest from Lucas and Dustin (played by actors Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo) – expect a love triangle there. We also know that Max will be arriving into Hawkins with step-brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery).

But apart from this, much about her character is shrouded in mystery. Max is described as having a “complicated history” and is “generally suspicious of those around her”.

Who plays Max in Stranger Things?

Fifteen-year-old American actor Sadie Sink isn’t a complete newbie and some might recognise her as Suzanne Ballard from American Odyssey (although, since the show ran only on US network NBC – and was cancelled after only one season – not many in the UK saw it).

She’s also featured in shows such as The Americans, Blue Bloods and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, as well as in films Chuck and The Glass Castle.

Theatre roles include performing as Young Queen Elizabeth II in The Audience (Dame Helen Mirren played the adult version of the character) and the lead role in musical Annie.

