Stranger Things 2 character guide: Who is Joyce Byers?

Joyce is a single mother and a retail clerk, whose youngest son Will disappeared at the beginning of season one. Convinced that he was still alive after receiving several messages from another dimension, she enlisted the help of Chief Jim Hopper to track him down.

Who plays Joyce Byers in Stranger Things?

It's Winona Ryder. You may remember her from Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands or more recently Darren Aronofsky's Black Swan.