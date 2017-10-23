Who plays Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things?

20-year-old Natalia Dyer began her acting career alongside Miley Cyrus in 2009's Hannah Montana: The Movie, though Stranger Things was her first major role.

What happened to Nancy at the end of Stranger Things season 1?

Nancy, her admirer/friend Jonathan Byers and her on-again-off-again boyfriend Steve Harrington tackled the Demogorgon in the Byers' household, and banished it back to whence it came; it was later dispatched by Eleven.

While she and Jonathan had grown close in their quest to find out the truth about what happened to Barb and Will, Steve seems to have won back her favour by apologising to Jonathan.

Sadly, Barb was not as lucky as Will, and Joyce and Hopper returned from their brief spell in the Upside Down with the news that she had passed away.

