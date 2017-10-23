Stranger Things 2 character guide: Who is Steve Harrington?

One of the popular kids at Hawkins High School, who began dating Nancy Wheeler in season one. He and Jonathan Byers had a fistfight midway through the season as tensions and jealousies rose in the Nancy-Steve-Jonathan love triangle.

Advertisement

Who plays Steve Harrington in Stranger Things?

25-year-old Joe Keery made minor appearances in US TV dramas Chicago Fire and Empire before getting the nod for Stranger Things.

Later this year he is set to star alongside Chance the Rapper in Slice, a comic horror film about a murderous pizza delivery boy.

Advertisement

What happened to Steve at the end of Stranger Things season 1?

While Steve made a few enemies throughout season 1, he managed to redeem himself - at least in Nancy's eyes - by showing up at the Byers' household for the final showdown with the Demogorgon and helping to fend off the beast. He also made things right with Jonathan, replacing the camera that he had smashed earlier in the season.

Meet the cast of Stranger Things 2

Eleven – Millie Bobby Brown

stranger things eleven

Mike Wheeler – Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard in Stranger Things 2 (Netflix, HF)

Will Byers – Noah Schnapp

Will Stranger Things

Dustin Henderson – Gaten Matarazzo

Dustin Stranger Things

Lucas Sinclair – Caleb McLaughlin

Stranger Things Lucas

Chief Jim Hopper – David Harbour

Jim Hopper in Stranger Things (Netflix, JG)

Joyce Byers – Winona Ryder

Stranger Things Joyce

Jonathan Byers – Charlie Heaton

Stranger Things 2 Jonathan

Nancy Wheeler – Natalia Dyer

Nancy Wheeler Stranger Things

Steve Harrington – Joe Keery

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things Netflix, JG)

New for Stranger Things 2...

Max – Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink as Max in Stranger Things 2 (Netflix, JG)

Bob Newby – Sean Astin

Sean Astin Stranger Things

Billy – Dacre Montgomery

Dacre Montgomery as Billy in Stranger Things (Netflix, TL)

Roman – Linnea Berthelsen

Stranger Things 2 poster (Netflix, JG)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement