Stranger Things 2 character guide: Who is Steve Harrington?

One of the popular kids at Hawkins High School, who began dating Nancy Wheeler in season one. He and Jonathan Byers had a fistfight midway through the season as tensions and jealousies rose in the Nancy-Steve-Jonathan love triangle.

Who plays Steve Harrington in Stranger Things?

25-year-old Joe Keery made minor appearances in US TV dramas Chicago Fire and Empire before getting the nod for Stranger Things.