And although that means he’s standing in the way of a Joyce/Jim Hopper romance, it could be that he turns into a fan favourite. Speaking to Screenrant, producer/director Shawn Levy said, “He’s kind of going to be the Barb of Season 2”.

In fact, he could become bigger than Barb due to his sizeable role, according to Levy: “His part is substantially bigger. He’s in a lot of episodes. He is magnificent… I love Bob. I think other people will too.”

Who plays Bob Newby in Stranger Things?

Sean Astin. You probably know him as hobbit Samwise Gamgee from the Lord of The Rings Trilogy. But before boiling a potato broth for Frodo, Astin played Mikey in 1985 hit The Goonies, a film that followed a group of kids as they embark on a mysterious adventure.

Although the plot of The Goonies and Stranger Things are very different (The Goonies unearth a hidden treasure trove instead of a bald telekinetic), but the spirit of the two is very close.

Through the years, Astin has also starred in 24 and has lent his voice to the Justice League and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoons.

