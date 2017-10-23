Who plays Chief Jim Hopper in Stranger Things?

David Harbour, an American actor best known for his roles in Quantum of Solace, Suicide Squad and gangster epic Black Mass, alongside Johnny Depp.

In January, an impassioned speech the actor made at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in the wake of Donald Trump's inauguration as US president went viral, though his words were overshadowed by Winona Ryder's bizarre array of facial expressions. Check it out below.

He is currently signed on to star in the upcoming Hellboy remake as the titular demonic superhero.

More like this

What happened to Hopper at the end of Stranger Things season 1?

Hopper made a mysterious deal with the government forces behind Dr Brenner's lab, in which he gave up Eleven's location to save Will from the Upside Down. However, when the agents arrived at the school, Eleven was battling the Demogorgon. She disappeared into thin air upon vanquishing the beast.

Advertisement

As Hopper left the hospital where Will was recovering, a government agent pulled up and ushered him into a car, and he was driven off to an unknown location. Then, a month later, after leaving a Christmas party, he returned to the woods and placed some Eggo waffles in a mysterious box, presumably for Eleven.

New for Stranger Things 2...