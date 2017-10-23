He recently told the Evening Standard that he won the role after a Skype interview with series creators Matt and Ross Duffer from a Byron Burgers restaurant in Hammersmith: "I sent in an audition tape and then found out they wanted to know more about me and where I had come from. They ended up Skyping me from a Byron Burger in Hammersmith — it was the weirdest thing," he said.

"I told them how much I related to this character as I was from a working class background and really into music. I was flown over to the US for a screen test and got the role very quickly."

He also seems to be friendly with Steve Harrington in real life, which is disconcerting...

He has just filmed upcoming X-Men horror sequel The New Mutants alongside Maisie Williams, which is due out next year.

Where did we leave Jonathan at the end of Stranger Things season 1?

Towards the end of the season, Nancy and Jonathan were growing closer and closer as they hunted the Demogorgon and searched for Will and Nancy's missing friend Barb. The two joined up with Chief Hopper, Joyce and the boys and made a plan to lure the Demogorgon to the Byers' household by drawing their blood near the portal to the Upside Down. With the help of Steve - who had shown up to apologise to Jonathan - they managed to hurt the monster, but it ultimately escaped back into its dimension; it would ultimately be destroyed by Eleven.

A month after Will's rescue, Nancy gave Jonathan an affectionate kiss on the cheek and a present from Steve – he had bought Jonathan a camera to replace the one he smashed earlier in the season.

