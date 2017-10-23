The star, who has only a mild case of the disease, has openly discussed the condition in the past, which has recieved a warm response from fellow sufferers:

“The feedback has been great,” he told People Magazine. “A lot of people were messaging me saying, ‘You made me feel better about myself, that you can show that you have this condition on TV and embrace it.’ I feel like I’m raising awareness for it. It makes me feel good.”

He seems like a lovely chap. Just look at this kind message he sent his older sister for her birthday.

Maxing and relaxing in Mike's basement, playing boardgames. He's not yet aware that Will seems to have brought a part of the Upside Down back with him...

