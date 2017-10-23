His biggest role to date, prior to Stranger Things, was in Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies in 2015.

We can expect to see a lot more of Schnapp in the new season, if the latest trailer is anything to go by.

What happened to Will at the end of Stranger Things season 1?

Will was rescued from the Upside Down by his mother and Chief Hopper as Eleven vanquished the Demogorgon. All seemed to be back to normal... until the final moments depicted him coughing up little Demogorgon-like slugs. Has Will brought back something with him from the Upside Down?

