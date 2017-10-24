And that’s basically it; she’s not in any of the released photos and she’s not seen in the trailer. Which means either that she has a small role in the series, or – far more likely – has a major part that the show can’t even hint at without giving away a spoiler.

Who plays Roman in Stranger Things 2?

Danish star Linnea Berthelsen is a relative newbie to the acting scene, only previously having roles in short films Natskygge and Teenland, plus a single episode of US TV show The Desert.

Interestingly, she hasn’t really been seen with the main cast. Although newbies Max and Billy have appeared on Comic-Con panels with the season one cast, Berthelsen has been absent. And while Netflix has provided a photo of other cast members, they haven’t for her. Are they keeping her presence low key for a reason? Here’s hoping.

