Stranger Things 2 new characters guide: Who is Roman?

A character maybe as mysterious as Eleven herself. Although she doesn’t live in Hawkins, Netflix has said the “magnetic young woman” is “mysteriously connected to the supernatural events at the lab”.

Netflix has also said she an “emotionally damaged” character who “suffered a great loss as a child”.

And that’s basically it; she’s not in any of the released photos and she’s not seen in the trailer. Which means either that she has a small role in the series, or – far more likely – has a major part that the show can’t even hint at without giving away a spoiler.

Stranger Things 2 doorway poster (Netflix, JG)

Who plays Roman in Stranger Things 2?

Danish star Linnea Berthelsen is a relative newbie to the acting scene, only previously having roles in short films Natskygge and Teenland, plus a single episode of US TV show The Desert.

Interestingly, she hasn’t really been seen with the main cast. Although newbies Max and Billy have appeared on Comic-Con panels with the season one cast, Berthelsen has been absent. And while Netflix has provided a photo of other cast members, they haven’t for her. Are they keeping her presence low key for a reason? Here’s hoping.

More like this

Meet the cast of Stranger Things 2

Eleven – Millie Bobby Brown

stranger things eleven

Mike Wheeler – Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard in Stranger Things 2 (Netflix, HF)

Will Byers – Noah Schnapp

Will Stranger Things

Dustin Henderson – Gaten Matarazzo

Dustin Stranger Things

Lucas Sinclair – Caleb McLaughlin

Stranger Things Lucas

Chief Jim Hopper – David Harbour

Jim Hopper in Stranger Things (Netflix, JG)

Joyce Byers – Winona Ryder

Stranger Things Joyce

Jonathan Byers – Charlie Heaton

Stranger Things 2 Jonathan

Nancy Wheeler – Natalia Dyer

Nancy Wheeler Stranger Things

Steve Harrington – Joe Keery

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things Netflix, JG)

New for Stranger Things 2...

Max – Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink as Max in Stranger Things 2 (Netflix, JG)

Bob Newby – Sean Astin

Sean Astin Stranger Things

Billy – Dacre Montgomery

Dacre Montgomery as Billy in Stranger Things (Netflix, TL)

Roman – Linnea Berthelsen

Stranger Things 2 poster (Netflix, JG)
