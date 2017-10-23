Stranger Things 2 character guide: Who is Lucas Sinclair?

Lucas is best friends with Dustin, Mike and Will, and he played a major role in finding Will after his disappearance in season one.

Advertisement

Who plays Lucas in Stranger Things?

16-year-old Caleb McLaughlin is the oldest of the core Stranger Things kids, but aside from a couple of small roles on Blue Bloods and Law & Order: SVU, his pre-Stranger Things CV is pretty clean.