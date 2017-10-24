Netflix releases Stranger Things 2 on Friday 27th October – just in time for a Halloween binge.

With Will returned from the Upside Down and the kids all reunited (minus Eleven, of course), surely everything's going to be alright this time round?

Hmmm, maybe not.

With all the main cast from season one returning for another instalment, plus a few new faces, here's a handy reminder of all the main characters in Stranger Things 2.

Click on the images below to find out more about each character and the actor who plays them.

Eleven – Millie Bobby Brown

stranger things eleven

Mike Wheeler – Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard in Stranger Things 2 (Netflix, HF)

Will Byers – Noah Schnapp

Will Stranger Things

Dustin Henderson – Gaten Matarazzo

Dustin Stranger Things

Lucas Sinclair – Caleb McLaughlin

Stranger Things Lucas
Chief Jim Hopper – David Harbour

Jim Hopper in Stranger Things (Netflix, JG)

Joyce Byers – Winona Ryder

Stranger Things Joyce

Jonathan Byers – Charlie Heaton

Stranger Things 2 Jonathan

Nancy Wheeler – Natalia Dyer

Nancy Wheeler Stranger Things

Steve Harrington – Joe Keery

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things Netflix, JG)

New for Stranger Things 2...

Max – Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink as Max in Stranger Things 2 (Netflix, JG)

Bob Newby – Sean Astin

Sean Astin Stranger Things

Billy – Dacre Montgomery

Dacre Montgomery as Billy in Stranger Things (Netflix, TL)

Roman – Linnea Berthelsen

Stranger Things 2 poster (Netflix, JG)
