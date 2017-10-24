Hmmm, maybe not.

With all the main cast from season one returning for another instalment, plus a few new faces, here's a handy reminder of all the main characters in Stranger Things 2.

Click on the images below to find out more about each character and the actor who plays them.

More like this

For more exclusive content, download the Radio Times special Stranger Things digital edition now.

Advertisement

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

New for Stranger Things 2...