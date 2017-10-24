Meet the cast of Stranger Things 2
The kids aren't alright in the second season of Netflix's sci-fi hit – meet all the returning cast and new characters here
Published: Tuesday, 24 October 2017 at 0:52 pm
Netflix releases Stranger Things 2 on Friday 27th October – just in time for a Halloween binge.
With Will returned from the Upside Down and the kids all reunited (minus Eleven, of course), surely everything's going to be alright this time round?
Hmmm, maybe not.
With all the main cast from season one returning for another instalment, plus a few new faces, here's a handy reminder of all the main characters in Stranger Things 2.
Click on the images below to find out more about each character and the actor who plays them.
Eleven – Millie Bobby Brown
Mike Wheeler – Finn Wolfhard
Will Byers – Noah Schnapp
Dustin Henderson – Gaten Matarazzo
Lucas Sinclair – Caleb McLaughlin
Chief Jim Hopper – David Harbour
Joyce Byers – Winona Ryder
Jonathan Byers – Charlie Heaton
Nancy Wheeler – Natalia Dyer
Steve Harrington – Joe Keery
New for Stranger Things 2...
Max – Sadie Sink
Bob Newby – Sean Astin
Billy – Dacre Montgomery
Roman – Linnea Berthelsen
