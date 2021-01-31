How to vote on Dancing on Ice 2021

Series 13 of Dancing on Ice has spiralled its way onto our TV screens earlier this month, and is now gliding seamlessly into Week Three.

Well, almost, as there have been some big changes to the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up this week.

Myleene Klass became the first celebrity to be eliminated from the show last weekend, after losing out to Lady Leshurr in their dramatic skate-off.

Billie Shepherd was due to compete on the show on Sunday night (31st January) but will no longer take part due to a family bereavement. The reality TV star’s spokesperson said she plans to return to the ice next week.

Denise Van Outen has had to withdraw from the competition due to a shoulder injury, and will now be replaced by Olympic gymnast Amy Dinkler with pro skater Joe Johnson.

NEWS: Olympic gymnast @amytinkler2 and her pro-skater partner @JoeJohnsonIce will be joining the Dancing on Ice line up from this weekend after Denise Van Outen and Matt Evers have had to withdraw from the competition due to Denise’s injury. #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/BA0J3r9my8 — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 26, 2021

DJ Sonny Jay and his professional partner Angela Egan were the recipients of the second Golden Ticket, with Rufus Hound receiving the first one, which sees them going straight through to musical week this weekend.

As usual, the viewers will have the powers to decide which couples stay on in the competition and who goes home.

And just like Strictly, the scores from the expert panel – comprised of Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo – will be combined with the public vote to determine who’s in the dreaded skate-off.

Fans can vote for free thanks to the Dancing on Ice app, available on Android and iOS devices, or alternatively can opt for the traditional mobile phone/landline option.

Read on for all the details on how to vote.

How can you vote in Dancing on Ice 2021?

There are three ways you can vote: by phone, mobile and via the app. You can no longer vote by text.

How to vote on the Dancing on Ice app

How do you download the Dancing on Ice app?

For Android devices click here to download the app, and click here to download Apple devices on iOS.

How many votes do you get on the Dancing on Ice app?

You get five votes on the app every single week for each device registered. You can register up to six different devices.

You cannot rollover votes for the next week, so make sure you use them all up each time to have the best chance of saving your favourite contestants on the series.

Is voting on the Dancing on Ice app free?

Yes, the five votes you get on each device or are completely free.

Full FAQs for voting for Dancing on Ice can be found here.

How to vote for Dancing on Ice by mobile phone

As usual, each couple will be assigned a seven-digit number that fans can dial in order to vote.

The first five digits will be the same for everyone, but the final two will be specific to your chosen duo.

How much does a mobile phone vote cost?

Votes cost 35p.

Vote in Dancing on Ice by landline

Similar to the mobile voting, there will be a premium rate 09 telephone number to dial with two digits at the end that are specific to your chosen couple.

How much does a landline phone vote cost?

Votes cost 35p plus any network access charge.

Dancing On Ice: Golden Ticket rule explained

The brand new Golden Ticket rule will be present for the opening two weeks of the competition, allowing the judging panel to save one couple from each week from the first public vote.

The couple with the lowest overall scores from week one will face the couple with the lowest from week two in a skate-off, with the judges making the final call on which will be first to leave the series.

The Golden Ticket rule is only for the first two weeks of the competition and will be dropped for all subsequent performances, where every couple will be eligible for elimination.

Dancing On Ice is on ITV on Sundays at 6pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.