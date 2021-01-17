Meet Rebekah Vardy, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and reality TV star

Rebekah Vardy is one of the first celebs taking to the rink on Dancing on Ice.

Advertisement

The 13th series will kick off on Sunday 17th January, and Vardy will make her debut alongside Denise Van Outen, Jason Donovan, Joe-Warren Plant, Lady Leshurr and Rufus Hound.

Dancing on Ice’s Rebekah Vardy recently opened up about injuring her pro partner following Yebin Mok’s accident, saying: “I know what Graham was going through.”

The Dancing on Ice accident caused Graham Bell’s partner Yebin to pull out of first the shows, as she suffered a serious injury from the blade of an ice skate.

Vardy is hoping to do her pro partner justice when she hits the ice.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, she said: “I feel like I’m going to hear the music and my legs are going turn to jelly and they’re not gonna move. Or what happens if I rush through it and end up tripping over or something like that? And I think it’s the fear of not doing Andy justice who has worked so hard to get us to where we are now.”

As she makes her way onto the ice, here’s everything you need to know about Rebekah Vardy – one of the contestants in the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up.

Who is Dancing On Ice contestant Rebekah Vardy?

Age: 38

Instagram: @bekyvardy

Twitter: @rebkahvardy

Job: TV personality

Rebekah Vardy is married to England and Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, with whom she has three children. She also has two children from a former relationship.

The TV personality appeared on I’m a Celebrity in 2017, and became the third celebrity contestant to be eliminated. She has also made appearances on Loose Women, Good Morning Britain, Jeremy Vine andThis Morning. In 2019, Vardy appeared in two episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox alongside husband Jamie, and joined Phillip Schofield in How To Spend it Well at Christmas.

What has Rebekah Vardy said about joining Dancing on Ice?

ITV

Rebekah appeared on Good Morning Britain to confirm the news earlier this year, telling hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, “My dad taught me how to stand up on a pair of skates when I was about seven years old. He used to take us to the local ice rink so it’s a really fun family thing for us to have done together and I’m really excited actually. The only time I’ve been ice skating since is when we take the kids to our local ice rink at Christmas to have a really good time.”

Speaking about her family’s reaction, she added, “Jamie thinks it’s such a brilliant idea. He’s really looking forward to watching me and says he hopes I don’t fall over too much.”

Alongside the promotional pic she shared on Instagram, Rebekah wrote: “Looking forward to some fun!”

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice starts on ITV on Sunday 17th January at 6pm. Find out who else is taking part with our Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up guide. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.