How to vote on Dancing on Ice 2021

ITV is bringing back Dancing on Ice for a very different kind of series, with certain changes to the format necessitated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, one thing that remains from previous years is the power of viewers to decide which couples get to keep competing and which ones get sent packing.

Just like Strictly, the scores from the expert panel – comprised of Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo – will be combined with the public vote to determine who’s in the dreaded skate-off.

Fans can vote for free thanks to the Dancing on Ice app, available on Android and iOS devices, or alternatively can opt for the traditional mobile phone/landline option.

Read on for all the details.

How can you vote in Dancing on Ice 2021?

There are three ways you can vote: by phone, mobile and via the app. You can no longer vote by text.

How to vote on the Dancing on Ice app

How do you download the Dancing on Ice app?

For Android devices click here to download the app, and click here to download Apple devices on iOS.

How many votes do you get on the Dancing on Ice app?

You get five votes on the app every single week for each device registered. You can register up to six different devices.

You cannot rollover votes for the next week, so make sure you use them all up each time to have the best chance of saving your favourite contestants on the series.

Is voting on the Dancing on Ice app free?

Yes, the five votes you get on each device or are completely free.

Full FAQs for voting for Dancing on Ice can be found here.

How to vote for Dancing on Ice by mobile phone

As usual, each couple will be assigned a seven-digit number that fans can dial in order to vote.

The first five digits will be the same for everyone, but the final two will be specific to your chosen duo.

The numbers will be revealed soon.

How much does a mobile phone vote cost?

Votes cost 35p.

Vote in Dancing on Ice by landline

Similar to the mobile voting, there will be a premium rate 09 telephone number to dial with two digits at the end that are specific to your chosen couple.

These combinations will be revealed on tonight’s show.

How much does a landline phone vote cost?

Votes cost 35p plus any network access charge.

Dancing On Ice: Golden Ticket rule explained

The brand new Golden Ticket rule will be present for the opening two weeks of the competition, allowing the judging panel to save one couple from each week from the first public vote.

The couple with the lowest overall scores from week one will face the couple with the lowest from week two in a skate-off, with the judges making the final call on which will be first to leave the series.

The Golden Ticket rule is only for the first two weeks of the competition and will be dropped for all subsequent performances, where every couple will be eligible for elimination.

Dancing On Ice premieres on ITV at 6pm on Sunday 17th January.