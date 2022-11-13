While there wasn't a theme this weekend, we were still treated to an array of fun, moving and sometimes emotional songs and dances as the remaining nine contestants vied for a top spot on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard .

The Strictly Come Dancing stars took to the ballroom floor for Week 8 of the competition last night and with Blackpool on the horizon, there couldn't be more at stake.

If you missed last night's show, then not to worry – you can watch a round-up of RadioTimes.com's favourite moments in the Strictly Catch Up video above.

Tony and Katya performing the jive on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

Ellie Taylor kicked off the evening with her energetic Charleston to Friendship by Elaine Paige and Bernard Cribbins, receiving a score of 31 from the judges and glowing feedback as Anton remarked she "could be a musical theatre star".

Tyler West followed with his Paso Doble to Unstoppable, however one of the most notable aspects of the segment was Shirley Ballas correcting her awkward mistake around Dianne Buswell's name.

Later on in the night, Kym Marsh performed a meaningful American Smooth, Helen Skelton wowed with her Salsa and Tony Adams tried his best with the Jive – although Craig Revel Horwood labelled it a "technical disaster".

One of the highlights of the evening however was Molly Rainford's Rumba, for which she received her highest score in the competition yet, with Shirley describing it as "exquisite". Although, some fans believe she was undermarked, with many taking to Twitter to write that she deserved four 10s.

Fleur East went on to top the leaderboard with her near-perfect Samba, reducing Motsi to tears (of joy!) before Shirley commented that it was the best Samba she had ever seen.

More tears followed for Will Mellor's emotional Waltz, which he dedicated to his late father, earning him two 10s and a heap praise from the judges.

To close the show, Hamza Yassin took to the stage for his Couple's Choice, performing the first-ever Afrobeats routine on Strictly Come Dancing and picking up three 10s.

After a hugely moving night of stellar dances, it's hard to tell who exactly will be going home after this impressive week – however, we'll soon find out in tonight's Results Show.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

