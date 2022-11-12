The actor was unable to speak whilst receiving the judges feedback for his waltz to Three Times A Lady by Commodores, scoring his highest mark in the competition so far.

Will Mellor was visibly affected after performing an "emotional" waltz in tonight's Strictly Come Dancing episode, dedicating the routine to his late father.

In a video prior to the performance, Will Mellor revealed that Three Times A Lady was a song that his late father used to sing to his mother before he passed away during the COVID pandemic.

Will Mellor performing his waltz. BBC

"The routine is beautiful," he said in the clip. "It's going to be really emotional on the night,"

Will was seen holding back tears whilst receiving glowing feedback from the judges, with Motsi Mabuse saying that the routine was "beauty" in "every essence of the word".

Meanwhile, head judge Shirley Ballas was also moved, saying: "Your dancing, your feeling, the ambience, the package, the way you danced, the beautiful tail suit, the atmosphere that you set and the footwork was fantastic."

Craig Revel Horwood added that the dance lacked "swing and sway" but ended his comments by saying: "You've done your family enormously proud."

The actor received a score of 38 from the judges, coming in joint second place on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard alongside Hamza Yassin.

While Will received two nines and two 10s from the judges, it was Fleur East who topped the scoreboard with her Samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow, receiving three 10s and one nine.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturdays on BBC One, with the results show airing on Sunday 13th November at 7:20pm.

