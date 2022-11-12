Viewers took to Twitter last weekend to call out Shirley after the head judge referred to Dianne by the wrong name, telling her and Tyler West on Saturday: "I think that you give Diana room to show her fluidity."

Shirley Ballas made a point to say professional Dianne Buswell's name correctly after fans noticed the Strictly Come Dancing judge make the same error in previous weeks .

This wasn't the first time Shirley called Tyler's dance partner Diana, with fans noting that she had incorrectly named Dianne the previous week as well.

Tyler and Dianne dancing the Paso Doble. BBC

During tonight's show, Shirley seemingly appeared to address the comments by emphasising Dianne's name, saying: "You really danced Dianne well."

The correction didn't go unnoticed, with one viewer writing on Twitter: "Not Shirley making it a point to call her Dianne."

Another wrote: "Shirley almost shouting DIANE, she has been reading the tweets," while one fan joked: "Shirley getting Dianne's name right, it's only taken 6 years congrats!"

Tyler and Dianne danced the Paso Doble tonight, with their performance to E.S. Posthumus' Unstoppable earning the couple a score of 31, placing them in a respectable spot on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

There are currently nine celebrities left in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, however we'll have to say goodbye to another contestant during tomorrow night's results show.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturdays on BBC One, with the results show airing on Sunday 13th November at 7:20pm.

