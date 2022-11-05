Tonight’s instalment of Strictly Come Dancing (5th November) saw Shirley issue mixed comments to Tyler West and his professional dance partner Dianne Buswell, who performed a romantic Viennese Waltz to I’ve Been Loving You Too Long by Seal.

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have called out Shirley Ballas for making an error for the second week running.

Shirley, who has been head judge on the BBC show since 2017, was quick to point out Tyler’s incorrect steps and poor posture, but also had some praise for the contestant, saying: "I think that you give Diana room to show her fluidity."

However, it wasn’t Shirley’s praise that piqued the attention of viewers at home, but rather that she got Dianne’s name wrong - for the second time this series.

Tyler West in Strictly Come Dancing BBC/Ray Burmiston

Fans flocked to Twitter to point out that Shirley had previously called Dianne 'Diana' as she critiqued their performance, with one saying: "Shirley …. It’s DIANNE not Diana!", while another added: "Her name is DIANNE, Shirley. That’s twice she’s called her Diana."

"FAO: Shirley Ballas. Her name is Dianne, not Diana. Kind regards, The nation," another disgruntled viewer tweeted.

Elsewhere tonight, fans were left convinced they’ve worked out this year’s winner after judges dubbed Hamza Yassin’s Cha Cha Cha as the “best” they’ve ever seen.

Yassin opened tonight’s show alongside his professional partner Jowita Przystal - and their Cha Cha Cha to I Can't Help Myself soon impressed the judges.

Shirley Ballas said: “I’m finding myself overwhelmed and quite emotional. This is the true language of the Cha Cha Cha my darling, let me tell you."

She continued: “For me I have to say that’s probably one of the best Cha Cha Chas I’ve ever seen.”

Motsi Mabuse was also blown away, telling Hamza: “I totally agree with Shirley. This is one of the best Cha Cha Chas ever," before adding: "I felt like the music was in your body on the dance floor."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday and Sunday evenings. Catch up now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

