The CBBC star earned her highest score in the competition with her rumba to Whitney Houstin's All The Man That I Need, receiving a 37 from the judges.

Strictly viewers have taken to Twitter to praise Molly Rainford 's "perfect" rumba, with many saying she was under-marked.

However, while Molly received glowing remarks from the Strictly Come Dancing judges, she fell short of a perfect score, getting three nines and a 10.

Fans flocked to social media to comment on the score, with one writing: "I'm sorry that was a 40," with another writing: "Molly deserved 4 10s just saying."

Other viewers described the dance as "stunning", with another writing on Twitter that she performed "a beautiful and an incredible rumba" before giving her and Carlos Gu "a perfect 10".

Speaking to Claudia Winkleman after their performance, Molly said that she wanted to do the rumba justice, knowing that it was Carlos' favourite dance.

"I know how much this dance means to him, I know this is his favourite and I can see why," she said. "It's got so much passion and it's all about living in the moment and I felt like we did."

The actress and presenter made a promising start in the competition, topping the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard on two occasions.

However, in previous weeks, Molly has received harsher criticism and even found herself in the bottom two after performing a Foxtrot to You Make Me Happy by My Sun and Stars.

Despite landing in dance-off in last weekend's Results Show, it was Ellie Simmonds who became the sixth celebrity to leave the competition.

Nine celebrities currently remain in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, however we'll be saying goodbye to another in tomorrow night's show.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday 13th November at 7:20pm on BBC One.

