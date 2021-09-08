Strictly Come Dancing reveals official picture of full 2021 professional line-up

As we get closer and closer to launch day, an official photo of all the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers has been revealed.

Including the existing pros, and new arrivals Cameron Lombard, Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin and Jowita Przystal, the image shows all 18 dancers dressed in gold, black and silver while on the ballroom stage.

Aljaž Škorjanec sits at the centre of the photo, with Karen Haeur to his immediate right, while Katya Jones and Johannes Radebe – who recently appeared on Celebrity MasterChef 2021 – can be seen on his left.

Reigning champ Oti Mabuse, who won series 18 with Bill Bailey and series 17 with Kelvin Fletcher, can be seen wearing a glitzy number, with her leg propped up, as she stands beside Graziano Di Prima and a very elated Nancy Xu.

The photo was taken ahead of the 19th series, which starts on Saturday, 18th September.

During the launch episode, the professional dancers will be paired with one of the 15 celebs in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up, which includes presenter AJ Odudu, Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies, actor Greg Wise and former Great British Bake Off star John Whaite, who’ll be part of the show’s first male same-sex partnership.

It’s not yet know whether the new pros will be getting a celebrity partner for the first series.

However, Strictly’s John Whaite recently revealed who he thinks his partner could be, and he has his eye on newcomer Kai, as well as Graziano, Johannes and Aljaz.

Speculating about who his partner might be, John said: “There are four lads who I think are tall enough for me to dance with. There’s Graziano, Kai, Johannes and Aljaz. They’re the four who I think are tall enough for me, but they might give me a shorter dancer and put him in heels. I’m really hoping I get to do a dance in heels.”

Don't miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The new image doesn’t include Anton Du Beke, who will replace Bruno Tonioli on the judging panel when the show returns. Similarly, Janette Manrara recently stepped down as a pro dancer to take over from Zoe Ball as the host of Strictly’s It Takes Two.

Strictly Come Dancing starts on BBC One on Saturday, 18th September.