Strictly’s John Whaite reveals who he thinks pro partner in first male same-sex pairing could be

Star Baker-turned-Strictly Come Dancing contestant John Whaite has spoken out on who he thinks he could be partnered up with when he takes to the ballroom floor later this month.

The former Great British Bake Off winner made another of his regular appearances on Channel 4 daytime show Steph’s Packed Lunch, where he discussed his upcoming role on the beloved dance competition show.

Whaite will be one half of Strictly’s first ever male same-sex couple, following in the footsteps of last year’s trailblazers Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, but it’s yet to be announced who his professional partner will be.

Fans are keen to know what the couples will look like this year and Whaite is too, speculating that the pairing could come down to a matter of height among the Strictly Come Dancing professionals.

He said: “There are four lads who I think are tall enough for me to dance with. There’s Graziano [di Prima], Kai [Widdrington], Johannes [Radebe] and Aljaz [Škorjanec]. They’re the four who I think are tall enough for me, but they might give me a shorter dancer and put him in heels. I’m really hoping I get to do a dance in heels.”

The culinary expert went on to discuss the momentous occasion of the show enlisting its first male same-sex couple for the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up, describing it as a “massive privilege” to be part of.

“It’s a massive honour,” Whaite continued. “If I’d seen two lads or lasses dancing together on Saturday night TV and nobody made a fuss about it, I don’t think I’d have grown up with quite so much shame for being gay.”

He added: “I just hope there are kids out there watching who don’t even question it, who watch it and think, I am who I am and I’m comfortable with that, and I’m accepted and loved and can be loved for who I am. It’s a massive privilege.”

