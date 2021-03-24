Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers confirmed for 2021 series

It’s only March, but it’s never too early to get excited about the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC has just confirmed that the 2021 series will go ahead (no surprise there, of course), and has also released the list of professional dancers taking part this year.

There are no shocks on the list, which includes Oti Mabuse, Giovanni Pernice and Katya Jones, but some fans may be surprised to see Anton dancing again, after he was briefly promoted to the judging panel last series.

Last year, readers of RadioTimes.com voted in their thousands to say they would like Anton to be made a permanent judge, after the ballroom star sat in for Motsi Mabuse while she was in self-isolation after a trip to Germany. Anton is the only professional dancer to have been with the show since the very first episode, and his stint on the panel was very well-received.

Some fans may also be surprised to see Oti back on the show, as she has launched a hugely successful career outside of Strictly, presenting on shows like BBC One’s Morning Live and signing up for a judging role on ITV’s The Masked Dancer. But we’re thrilled to see the two-time champion back on the dance floor.

Here is the full list of professional dancers, which is unchanged from the 2020 series:

Aljaž Škorjanec

Amy Dowden

Anton Du Beke

Dianne Buswell

Giovanni Pernice

Gorka Marquez

Graziano Di Prima

Janette Manrara

Johannes Radebe

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Luba Mushtuk

Nadiya Bychkova

Nancy Xu

Neil Jones

Oti Mabuse

The BBC is yet to confirm which of the professional dancers will have a celebrity partner this year, or what social distancing measures will be required for the show to go ahead. There’s also no word as yet on whether the series will be able to make its annual Blackpool special this year.

Sarah James, who is an executive producer at BBC Studios, says: “We are so thrilled to be welcoming back our incredible line-up of professional dancers for 2021. Their passion and dedication for Strictly shone through more than ever last year as they all sacrificed so much to deliver an unforgettable series during unprecedented and challenging times.

“With so much talent returning to the ballroom, the 2021 series promises more show-stopping choreography, memorable performances and world class dancing.”

We’ll keep you up to date with all the Strictly announcements ahead of the 2021 series as soon as we get them. Bring on the sequins!

