The Masked Dancer confirmed by ITV with Oti Mabuse joining panel

The spin-off will premiere in late Spring.

Oti Mabuse (Getty)

Published:

ITV has officially confirmed that The Masked Dancer is joining its 2021 slate and that two-time Strictly Come Dancing champ Oti Mabuse will feature as a judge.

The new show follows the runaway success of zany competition series The Masked Singer and will follow a similar premise, seeing 12 celebrities perform unique dances while wearing elaborate disguises.

It will be down to the expert panel comprised of Mabuse and returning judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan to decipher who is hiding underneath the crazy costumes.

Oti Mabuse said: “I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer, I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues – it’s going to be so much fun!”

More to follow.

All about The Masked Dancer

Oti Mabuse (Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

