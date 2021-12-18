And the winner is...
The moment we've all been waiting for has finally come and the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 champions are...
Rose and Giovanni - congratulations!
All of this year's contestants, minus AJ, Tilly and Robert are back on the dance floor for one last performance along with the Strictly pros.
Performing parts of their favourite dances from the show, it's a truly spectacular way to bring the evening to a close, with Judi and Graziano ending the dance with their twerking to Sean Paul's Shake That Thing. How could we ever forget!
And that's it, the vote has closed and the winner will be announced very soon. We're itching to find out!
The votes are about to close very soon, so get your last votes in!
Who is your Strictly 2021 winner - John or Rose?
Only time will tell...
We have nine minutes to go until the vote closes, and what better to pass the time than with a performance from the brilliant Ed Sheeran, singing his hit Bad Habits.
She may not been able to take part in the final due a leg injury, but AJ made a really big impact on this year's Strictly, so as we take a look back at some of her favourite moments, here's to AJ Odudu's amazing Strictly journey!
From topping the leaderboard, to bringing her amazing energy and sass to the competition, she was a force to be reckoned with.
We wish her a fast recovery!
The scores are in, and it's four 10s for John and Johannes, meaning we're at a tie on the leaderboard with 199 points for both John and Rose.
But, the scores are only for guidance, and Bill Bailey is here with the Terms and Conditions.
Viewers can vote via phone call and it's 50p per call. Voters must ask the bill payer's permission, otherwise fans can vote for their favourite celeb online.
John and Johannes are performing their final show dance and it's an energetic number to You've Got the Love by Florence + The Machine.
And it's a standing ovation from Shirley and Motsi.
"The energy was fantastic!" Craig says.
"What a great time it is to be a part of Strictly!" Motsi says as she fights back tears.
The scores are in and it's a full house for Rose, with 10s across the board.
So, what would it mean to win Strictly?
"It'd be a lovely end to the series," Rose says, as she jokes Giovanni has always been a "bridesmaid but never a bride," meaning this would be the pro's first ever win of the series.
Only time will tell if tonight could be the night to change that!
Rose and Gio are up first to perform their show dance, and they're doing a little take on Shakespearean classic Romeo and Juliet.
The pair take to the dance floor, and it's an absolutely sensational performance with lots of leaps.
This was Rose's last performance to impress, so did she?
"She's melted my heart for sure," Shirley gushes as she praises the actress on her performance and thanks her for taking part in the comeptition.
Anton is initially lost for words, but he thanks Rose for taking part and admits he's "blessed" to have watched her on Strictly.
And Craig agrees, calling Rose incredible as he relishes in the fact he won't have to decide who wins tonight.
It's 10 across the board for John and Johannes, putting them in joint first place on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with Rose and giving them their first ever 10 from Craig.
John and Johannes are back at it again with their Pirates in The Caribbean themed Paso Doble and the audience are going wild!
"Absolutely everything about that dance has improved," Motsi says.
"You went for that!" Shirley adds.
Craig jokes that John's little finger annoyed him, but it's good reviews all round.
The pair were one mark off the first time they performed it, so have they topped their score?
And it's 10s across the board for Rose and Giovanni's Couple's Choice - amazing!
She impressed us back in Week 8 and Rose has only gone and done it again, with Craig calling the performance "absolutely stunning" and Shirley dubbing Rose an "inspirational young lady!"
"I'm a wreck every time I watch you dance," Anton gushed, before getting emotional as he called the dance: "perfect!"
The duo take to the dance floor to perform their Couple's Choice from Week 8.
Rose and Gio well and truly impressed with this performance when they first performance, as they paid tribute to the death community with a silent moment, and it's just as breathtaking as the first time!
Ed Sheeran is here with the terms and conditions on How to vote on Strictly Come Dancing and the vote is now open, so get voting for your favourite celebrity!
The scores are in and it's nine, 10, 10, and 10 for John and Johannes, with Anton promising that Craig will warm up by the next round.
The pair will dance their favourite routine next, but before then Johannes wants to thanks John for signing up this year, and tells him whatever he needs, he can call him - so sweet!
It's good reviews all round, with Motsi complimenting them on their timing. But, the ultimate praise comes from Shirley who tells John she hopes to one day dance the Rumba with him - if that's not a win, then I don't know what is!
It's time for John and Johannes to perform their first dance of the night and they're doing the Rumba.
The duo are the highest scoring couple fo 2021, but will they be able to keep up their reputation?
It's a nine, 10, 10, and 10 for Rose and Gio, giving them a near perfect score of 39 for their first dance of the night.
The pair will be dancing their favourite dance of the night, and Gio wants to thank Rose first, telling her he's found a friend for life, aww!
"It is Strictly magic!" Shirley says, as she praises Rose for nailing the footwork.
Anton is agreement, asking who is nervous out of Gio and Rose.
This was the first time Craig has seen the dance live, as he was isolating when the pair first performed the dance. And it's a yes from Craig, who thinks the performance was superb!
Motsi loves it, too, as she looks forward to an "amazing" night ahead.
Rose and Giovanni are up first, and the judges have asked them to perform their Quickstep from earlier in the competition. So, will they be able to maintain their score or will they outdo their original performance?
The pair take to the dance floor for the first dance of the night and they're giving it their all!
So, what do the judges think?
Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly introduce tonight's show, with a special shoutout to AJ, who can be seen in the crowd (loving those diamante crutches, girl), and the judges - Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood take their seats on the panel.
Tonight, the judges will be scoring, but these scores are for guidance only, and it will be up to the public when the vote opens later in the show.
All the Strictly Come Dancing professionals are on stage for a spectacular opening number.
This year's finalists John and Rose have now joined them on stage and the final has well and truly begun!
Good evening and welcome to our live blog for the Strictly Come Dancing final!
We're just 20 minutes away from seeing our two finalists take to the dance floor, and while we don't know all the dances they'll be performing, we do know that for one of their Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances, Rose an Giovanni will be performing their Couple's Choice from Week 8.
Rose Ayling-Ellis strictly performancerace
During an interview earlier this week, Rose revealed how Giovanni has adjusted to her deafness on Strictly as the pair revealed their dances for tonight's show.
She said: "He meets me halfway, so he’s literally come to my world and respects who I am and the way I learn things, and adjusted to teaching around that."