The moment we've all been waiting for on Strictly Come Dancing has finally arrived!

After 13 weeks on the dance floor, it's now time to find out which one of the remaining celebrities in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up will lift the Glitterball.

Unfortunately, AJ had to pull out of Strictly 2021 last minute due to a leg injury, so that just leaves Rose Ayling-Ellis and John Whaite in the running to be this year's champ.

But, who will it be?

The finalists will each have to perform three more dances before the Strictly Come Dancing judges make their decisions, and all the celebs who took part in the 19th series will make a return for one last dance.

Sadly, Robert Webb won't take part in the Strictly final, and Tilly Ramsay was forced to pull out of the Strictly final due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Nevertheless, we will be seeing some of our favourite celebs, including Judi Love and Tom Fletcher.

As the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final kicks off on BBC One, join RadioTimes.com for our live blog, where we'll be keeping you updated with all the latest from the dance floor.