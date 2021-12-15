Robert Webb won’t join Strictly final group dance on Saturday: “I had to stop completely”

Robert Webb will not appear in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final group dance.

The Peep Show star was forced to withdraw from the competition along with his professional dance partner Dianne Buswell after the first three weeks of shows due to ill health.

Traditionally, all members of the cast return for the big group number in the final, but now it has been revealed that Robert will not be back for this either.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (15th December), Robert Webb wrote a lengthy message about his time on the show and absence from the final.

He penned: “Hullo! I seem to have switched from public to private mode and one of the effects of this is people will inevitably find their own ways to interpret my ‘silence’.

“It isn’t really silence, of course. It’s just doing other stuff. But I thought I ought to pipe up because I won’t be in the group dance of the strictly final this Sat and I didn’t want my absence (or my ‘silence’ about it) to be taken as evidence of any kind of bad feeling towards the show.”

The comedian then went on to explain that producers on the show understood why he had to withdraw all on-screen involvement.

Webb added: “My love for Strictly is a season that is forever summer. However, the producers understood that when I had to stop, I had to stop completely. Dianne & Joe [Sugg] came over for lunch a few weeks ago and m’partner gets it.

“If I gave out a few more details about what the show had been doing to me physically & mentally, you wouldn’t be surprised that the offer of one more dance was politely declined.”

The actor and writer then went on to apologise to those involved in the show and fans of Rhys Stephenson who was eliminated from the show on Sunday (12th December) as part of the semi-final.

The Peep Show star concluded: “More generally, I’m sorry that my departure buggered up the format so there are only 3 couples in the final (a lot of angry Rhys fans out there – guys, you do know that if I’d tried to do week 4 but had then dropped dead during the show, it would *still* be a three-couple final, yeah?)

“So anyway, the headlines are: sorry about everything, I’m not doing the thing, I’m fine now btw, and do enjoy the final which will obviously be brilliant because they’re all brilliant. See ya! x”.

The Strictly Come Dancing final will see Rose Ayling-Ellis, AJ Odudu and John Whaite compete for the Glitterball Trophy.

Strictly Come Dancing concludes on BBC One on Saturday 18th December at 7pm.