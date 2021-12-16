Tilly Ramsay pulls out of Strictly final appearance after testing positive for COVID

Tilly Ramsay has announced she will not be taking part in Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing final, following a positive COVID-19 test.

The social media influencer wrote on Instagram that she was “so sad” about having to pull out of the show, where she was set to perform in a group number alongside all this year’s contestants.

“So sad to be missing the Strictly final,” she wrote. “But sadly have tested positive for Covid so will be watching from my sofa and cheering on the amazing finalists from home on Saturday night.”

She added: “Wishing everyone lots of love & good luck!”

Ramsay and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin had a strong showing during their time on the series, even topping the Strictly leaderboard with a perfect 40 for their Couple’s Choice in week nine, before being voted off the following week.

It is tradition for the previous contestants to return for a group number in the grand finale, but Ramsay is not the first of this year’s cohort to have to withdraw.

Earlier this week, Robert Webb – who pulled out of the competition for health reasons towards the beginning of the run – confirmed that he would not be able to return either.

Posting on Instagram, the comedian wrote: “My love for Strictly is a season that is forever summer. However, the producers understood that when I had to stop, I had to stop completely. Dianne & Joe [Sugg] came over for lunch a few weeks ago and m’partner gets it.

“If I gave out a few more details about what the show had been doing to me physically & mentally, you wouldn’t be surprised that the offer of one more dance was politely declined.”

The Strictly Come Dancing final will see Rose Ayling-Ellis, AJ Odudu and John Whaite compete for the Glitterball trophy.

Strictly Come Dancing concludes on BBC One on Saturday 18th December at 7pm.

