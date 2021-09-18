Strictly 2021 couples revealed – John Whaite makes history with Johannes Radebe

Glitterball season is upon us as the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 launch show kickstarts the competition’s 19th series.

Tonight, all 15 celebrities in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up were paired with their professional partners.

They also took to the dance floor for the first time to perform a glittering group number – giving us our first glimpses at who might be ones to watch when it comes to taking home the trophy this year.

Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty is partnered with Katya Jones – who won Strictly with Joe McFadden in 2017 – in what could prove to be a winning combination.

TV presenter AJ Odudu will dance with new Strictly pro Kai Widdrington, while BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker is paired with Nadiya Bychkova.

Actor and producer Greg Wise boasts Strictly stalwart Karen Hauer as his partner, and baker and presenter John Whaite makes history alongside Johannes Radebe as the first male same-sex couple to compete on Strictly.

Soap actor Katie McGlynn will be guided on her bid for the Glitterball by Gorka Marquez, while comedian and TV presenter Judi Love is paired with Graziano Di Prima.

The remaining Strictly couples are as follows: Nina Wadia and Neil Jones; Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu; Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell; Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice; Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec; Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin; Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden; Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse.

Meanwhile, the Strictly judging panel sees a bit of a shake up this year as Anton Du Beke replaces Bruno Tonioli as a permanent judge for the series.

As Bruno is unable to travel between the US and the UK due to pandemic restrictions, he will not be appearing on Strictly 2021 as he fulfils his duties on the US version, Dancing with the Stars.

Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood will judge alongside former professional Anton.

Strictly continues next Saturday at 7pm on BBC One.