One of those candidates taking part is Liam Snellin, who doesn't want his fellow candidates to be fooled by his baby-face.

So, does Liam have what it takes to win Lord Sugar's investment? While we wait to find out, read on for everything you need to know about The Apprentice candidate.

Who is Liam Snellin?

Occupation: Workwear brand owner

Location: Essex

Liam Snellin is a workwear brand owner from Essex, who after working as an electrician for 10 years, saw a gap in the market for comfortable yet fashionable workwear.

Since then, his business has gone on to win Best UK construction workwear brand, something Liam credits as his biggest business success to date.

Similarly to fellow candidate Jordan Dargan, Liam doesn't believe he deserves anything and has been brought up to work hard, which he will be applying to his work in The Apprentice.

"I know what I am capable of and know I have the tools to win," he said.

What is Liam Snellin's business plan?

Liam Snellin wants to continue developing his company's "product portfolio", as well as "investing in marketing our fashionable and comfortable workwear".

He continued: "When trades try our products on, they are usually impressed by the quality and fit and join our community."

Does Liam Snellin have social media?

He does! Liam can be followed on Instagram @liam_snellin, where he often shares updates from his day-to-day life and more recently, teasers from The Apprentice.

His company, Comodo Workwear, is also on Instagram with an impressive following with over 7,500 followers at the time of reporting. It can be followed @comodoworkwear.

The Apprentice returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 30th January 2025.

