The newest group of candidates includes Dr Jana Denzel – a cosmetic dentist with a successful Harley Street practice – who is ready to take his business to the next level.

Looking to ensure he has fun "throughout the process" and to create "genuine friendships", read on to find out more about The Apprentice candidate Dr Jana Denzel.

Who is Dr Jana Denzel?

Occupation: Cosmetic dentist

Location: London

Dr Jana Denzel is a cosmetic dentist from London who has built a leading Harley Street practice with clientele ranging from Hollywood A-listers to Grammy Award-winning musicians.

For the last three months, Jana's company has "consistently grossed strong sales figures every month", which has proven "that the market responds to our high-quality dental care and products".

But why does he deserve Lord Sugar's investment instead of the 17 other candidates?

Jana said: "I’ve earned three degrees: a BSc in Biology with Psychology, a degree in Dentistry, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Restorative and Aesthetic Dentistry.

"Lord Sugar is known for making smart, bold investments, and my business has the potential to disrupt and transform the UK dental industry.

"If he wants to be part of something that will leave a lasting impact on this sector, investing in me and my business is a no-brainer."

What is Dr Jana Denzel's business plan?

Dr Jana Denzel wants to "scale up into a national force in the dental industry, offering exceptional care and innovative products".

Jana added: "We currently offer general and cosmetic dentistry services, and we've recently launched our own oral healthcare product line, starting with a premium teeth-whitening kit."

Does Dr Jana Denzel have social media?

He does! Dr Jana Denzel has an impressive Instagram following, with 13,000 followers at the time of reporting. You can follow Jana @doctor.denzel, where he shares insights into his dental practice and personal life.

His company, DenStudio, can also be followed on Instagram via the handle @denstudiouk.

The Apprentice returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 30th January 2025.

