The cosmetic dentist runs a successful practice on London's famous Harley Street and had joined the process seeking investment to take his business to the next level.

The Sun leaked news that Denzel announces his withdrawal at the end of episode 5, due to air on Thursday 27th February 2025, and also revealed that he was reported to show bosses after referring to someone as "coloured" during a task.

However, a spokesperson for The Apprentice has now clarified that the comment was "ill-informed" but not made with "ill-intent" and that the matter has been "resolved" among all parties.

They added that Denzel's reasons for leaving The Apprentice process at an early stage were "completely unrelated" to the comment and the subsequent action taken.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The full statement from the Apprentice spokesperson reads: "We were made aware of an ill-informed comment made by Jana during the process and action was taken.

"Whilst we have made it very clear to Jana that his use of language was not acceptable, we are confident there was no ill-intent behind it and the concerns of all parties involved have been addressed and resolved.

"Jana withdrew from the process for completely unrelated and separate reasons, and he has our full support."

Lord Alan Sugar on The Apprentice. BBC / FremantleMedia Ltd

Prior to The Apprentice's latest season getting under way, Denzel had said that he wanted to "scale up" his dental business "into a national force... offering exceptional care and innovative products".

He added: "Lord Sugar is known for making smart, bold investments, and my business has the potential to disrupt and transform the UK dental industry. If he wants to be part of something that will leave a lasting impact on this sector, investing in me and my business is a no-brainer."

The Apprentice continues Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.