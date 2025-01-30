Tonight will see the candidates in mixed teams from the start as they hit the slopes in the Austrian Alps, tasked with selling tour packages. But this is The Apprentice, and that is only the start of a series of challenging tasks.

One of the candidates ready for the challenge is talented MUA Aoibheann Walsh - but what is her business plan?

Read on to learn more about The Apprentice 2025 candidate.

Who is Aoibheann Walsh?

Occupation: Hair and beauty salon owner

Location: County Donegal

Aoibheann Walsh is a hair and beauty salon owner who first launched her business at just 24 years old and hit the ground running.

She won Best Business Startup in 2015 within six months and has since gone on to win the award for Best Wedding Hair & Make-up for four consecutive years. She is now proud to be recognised "as one of the most sought-after artists in Ireland".

Aoibheann is keen to demonstrate that women across all industries have the power "to carve their own paths and realise their dreams, all while upholding their dignity and professionalism".

What is Aoibheann Walsh's business plan?

After noticing a significant problem in the beauty and hair industry, Aoibheann knew what she needed to do.

Explaining her business plan in more detail, Aoibheann said: "I have designed a unique patented utility belt specifically for hairdressers, makeup artists, and costume designers on the go.

"In my experience within the beauty and hair industry, I noticed a significant problem: the tools that artists typically wear are often not functional, ergonomic, or aesthetically appealing, nor was there any focus on hygiene.

"This realisation drove me to create a tool belt that is not only ergonomic but also enhances the entire creative process."

Does Aoibheann Walsh have social media?

Yes! Aoibheann Walsh is fairly active on social media, sharing snippets of her day-to-day life on Instagram as well as her business and photos of her clients.

You can follow Aoibheann on Instagram @aoibheannwalshmua.

Read more on The Apprentice 2025 contestants:

The Apprentice returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 30th January 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.