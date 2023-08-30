Joining them will be supermodel Kristen McMenamy, singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Maryland's Suranne Jones, while Edward Enninful, Carol Vorderman, Karen Hauer and Claudimar Neto will appear as celebrity cameos.

They will all be seen alongside RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton as they return for the new season on BBC Three.

Finney said of joining the show: "I’m a guest judge and it feels out of this world! I felt like I was on another planet during filming… Planet Joy!"

Meanwhile, Bea said: "Needless to say they did not have to DRAG me back to be a judge. This season the contestants all blew me away with their incredible talent. What an honour to be back!"

Dommett added: "I’m beyond excited to be a part of this series of RPDRUK! It’s a dream come true to be so close to Ru and the runway! Got some great outfit ideas for when I enter next year…"

Vorderman, who will take part as a celebrity player in this season's Snatch Game, said: "I've been excited about this from the moment I was asked, and it didn't disappoint.

"Ha! Such fun to be a part of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and the iconic Snatch Game. All of the impressions were hilarious, clever and brilliant - it was a joy to play!"

Previous seasons of Drag Race UK have featured breakout stars such as The Vivienne and Cheryl Hole, who have recently gone on to star in Dancing on Ice and Celebrity MasterChef respectively.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 5 will air on BBC Three. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

