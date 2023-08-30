RuPaul's Drag Race UK announces guest judges including Yasmin Finney
The Heartstopper star will be joined by the likes of Aisling Bea and Suranne Jones.
As the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK fast approaches, the guest judges have been announced for this latest outing of the reality competition series - and it's a seriously starry line-up.
This year's guest judges will include Heartstopper and Doctor Who's Yasmin Finney, comedian and actor Aisling Bea, pop star Alexandra Burke, The Good Wife's Cush Jumbo, designer Daphne Guinness and The Masked Singer and Survivor host Joel Dommett.
Joining them will be supermodel Kristen McMenamy, singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Maryland's Suranne Jones, while Edward Enninful, Carol Vorderman, Karen Hauer and Claudimar Neto will appear as celebrity cameos.
They will all be seen alongside RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton as they return for the new season on BBC Three.
Finney said of joining the show: "I’m a guest judge and it feels out of this world! I felt like I was on another planet during filming… Planet Joy!"
Meanwhile, Bea said: "Needless to say they did not have to DRAG me back to be a judge. This season the contestants all blew me away with their incredible talent. What an honour to be back!"
Dommett added: "I’m beyond excited to be a part of this series of RPDRUK! It’s a dream come true to be so close to Ru and the runway! Got some great outfit ideas for when I enter next year…"
Vorderman, who will take part as a celebrity player in this season's Snatch Game, said: "I've been excited about this from the moment I was asked, and it didn't disappoint.
"Ha! Such fun to be a part of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and the iconic Snatch Game. All of the impressions were hilarious, clever and brilliant - it was a joy to play!"
Previous seasons of Drag Race UK have featured breakout stars such as The Vivienne and Cheryl Hole, who have recently gone on to star in Dancing on Ice and Celebrity MasterChef respectively.
RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 5 will air on BBC Three.
