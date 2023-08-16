"Going into the Werk Room on Drag Race and walking into MasterChef was a very similar experience," she said.

"You’re transported to that thing that you watch on TV and suddenly I'm in there. It’s a very surreal experience but you have to snap back to reality and remind yourself you’ve got a task to do."

Cheryl will be following in the footsteps of her drag sister and fellow Gals Aloud band member Kitty Scott-Claus, who ended up going all the way to the semi-final. Will she be able to beat Kitty's efforts?

Who is Cheryl Hole?

Cheryl Hole in RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World.

Age: 29

Job: Drag Race UK star

Instagram: @CherylHoleQueen

Twitter: @CherylHoleQueen

Drag star Cheryl , whose real name is Luke Underwood-Bleach, was one of the 10 queens to take part in the first ever season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK back in 2019.

She made it to week seven of the competition, coming in fourth place (and graced us with a truly iconic Drag Race moment when she told viewers that she was "ready for another week of me doing mediocre").

Then, in 2022, she was announced as a contestant in RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World, a spin-off series which saw former competitors from the UK edition of the show go up against drag queens who'd previously featured on international editions of the show.

She was the second queen to be eliminated, after being beaten in the lip-sync by Janey Jacké.

She released her debut single Need the Power in the same year, and has since gone on to make her West End debut in the play Death Drop.

When is Celebrity MasterChef 2023 on TV?

Celebrity MasterChef contestants.

The third Celebrity MasterChef heat is set to kick off on Wednesday 16th August at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with further episodes following on Thursday and Friday that week.

Cheryl will face competition from award-winning singer Jamelia, opera star Wynne Evans (who you might recognise as the face - and voice - of the notorious GoCompare advert), former glamour model and singer Sam Fox and Rudimental's DJ Locksmith.

In both Wednesday's and Thursday's episodes, one celebrity will be sent home; on Friday, we'll learn which two stars will be moving forward in the competition to the semi-finals.

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

