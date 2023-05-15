The series, which is set largely on the Isle of Man, tackles the subject of grief head on, with Jones recently saying that she drew on her own experiences to help craft the narrative.

New ITV drama Maryland comes from creators Suranne Jones and Anne-Marie O'Connor, and tells the story of two semi-estranged sisters who reunite following the sudden and surprise death of their mother.

She said: "I think it's no secret that I've lost both my parents. So obviously, I know grief. And that was a huge part of our conversations, 'What that is to someone'. It's either going to come or people have experienced it, and I think what this show does is it doesn't deal with it quickly, it deals with it over three episodes.

"And there was a very clear marking of when you [O'Connor] were setting out what your episodes wanted to be, it's the stages of grief that we stay with. But there's humour in it and it's not an easy ride. It's not a straightforward ride and you don't get a blueprint of how you're going to feel."

Read on for everything you need to know about Maryland on ITV1.

When will Maryland be released?

Suranne Jones as Becca and Eve Best as Rosaline in Maryland ITV

Maryland will officially debut on Monday 22nd May, with the first episode airing at 9pm on ITV1 and the full series becoming available on ITVX.

Episodes 2 and 3 will then air on consecutive nights on ITV1, going out at 9pm on Tuesday 23rd May and Wednesday 24th May.

What is Maryland about?

Suranne Jones as Becca in Maryland ITV

The synopsis for Maryland says that it follows sisters Becca and Rosaline, who have "forged ahead with their lives, growing distant through time and circumstance, until the discovery of their mother’s body on the Isle of Man reunites them."

The synopsis continues: "Arriving in a place they have never visited and with no idea why their mother was there, the sisters begin to unravel the long-held secrets of a woman they thought they knew, whilst keeping their own secrets from each other.

More like this

"Confined on the island and forced to face the life-changing consequences of their mother’s decisions, can Becca and Rosaline learn to love and respect one another all over again?"

Maryland cast - Suranne Jones and Eve Best star in the drama

Stockard Channing as Cathy in Maryland ITV

The cast of Maryland is led by Suranne Jones (Vigil), who plays Becca and is also a creator on the series.

Jones is joined by Eve Best (House of the Dragon) who plays Becca's sister Rosaline, Andrew Knott (Gavin & Stacey) who plays Becca's husband Andrew and George Costigan (Happy Valley) who plays Becca and Rosaline's father Richard.

Meanwhile, Rhiannon Clements (Hollyoaks) and Yasmin Davies play Becca's daughters Lauren and Molly, and Judy Clifton who plays Becca and Rosaline's mother Mary.

Other major roles are taken by Stockard Channing (Grease), Hugh Quarshie (Riches) and Dean Lennox Kelly (Doctor Who).

You can find a full list of the main cast for the series here:

Suranne Jones as Becca

Eve Best as Rosaline

Stockard Channing as Cathy

Hugh Quarshie as Pete

Andrew Knott as Jim

Dean Lennox Kelly as Jacob

George Costigan as Richard

Rhiannon Clements as Lauren

Yasmin Davies as Molly

Judy Clifton as Mary

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for Maryland yet?

Suranne Jones as Becca, Eve Best as Rosaline and Hugh Quarshie as Pete in Maryland ITV

There isn't a trailer for Maryland available online yet, but we'll keep this page updated once one becomes available.

Maryland will debut on ITV1 at 9pm on Monday 22nd May, with the full season then available on ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.