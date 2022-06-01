Ghouri, who makes history as the show's first ever deaf contestant, has said that she'd like to donate half of the money to the National Deaf Children's Society.

The 2022 season of Love Island might be a few days away, but this year's contestant Tasha Ghouri has already thought about what she'd do with the prize money if she were to win.

"If I did win the prize money it'd be like, 'Wow!' My plan is that I'll give 5o per cent to the National Deaf Children's Society - that'd be my plan," she told RadioTimes.com and other press, ahead of the launch.

"I have raised money for charities before so it's something that I love to do and give back. The rest I would love to put into saving to hopefully find my own spot that I can call home."

The model will make her debut on the ITV dating show on Monday 6th June when season 8 starts.

She'll join the rest of the Love Island 2022 line-up, which includes dressage rider, and Michael Owen's daughter, Gemma Owen, waitress Indiyah Polack, and pharmaceutical salesman Ikenna Ekwonna.

So, how is she feeling about meeting her fellow islanders?

"I'm definitely nervous to meet the boys and the girls. Obviously, I've never met them before. So it's kind of like a blind date and I'm going in completely not knowing who they are. So really, that's kind of the only nerves I've got. But as soon as I step in there, everything's going to be great," she said.

