While it usually takes the islanders a few weeks to warm up, the current cast have gone from 0 to 100 very quickly – and last night’s episode was no different.

We’re now just over a week into Love Island 2023, and the summer edition certainly hasn’t disappointed in the drama stakes so far!

The show saw current couple Mitchel Taylor and Molly Marsh have a seemingly irreparable falling out, and two new bombshells – Charlotte Sumner and Leah Taylor – caused quite a stir with the girls during their initial dates.

Read on to find out everything that happened in episode 8 of Love Island...

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 8 recap

Molly and Zachariah in Love Island. ITV

The love triangle between actress Molly, gas engineer Mitchel and bombshell Zachariah Noble came to a head last night. The once-smitten Mitchel was left devastated during Sunday night’s episode, when Zach kissed his partner during a challenge.

And things went from bad to worse last night as Molly chatted with Zach for two hours, and he told the blonde beauty: “I'm not in here for an easy game. I'm not scared to go for what I want. No regrets, what a day.”

The interaction left Molly confused, as she admitted: “I was like oh s**t, he means it. There is a different energy with Zach which has made me realise there is something there.”

But their talk prompted Mitchel to brand the personal trainer as having “small d**k energy” when he returned to the group.

“I'm not talking to you, don't sit here,” he exploded. “F**k off, I don't want to talk to you, don't sit down here. You've been sat with her all night. Don't give a f**k bro – you’re a snake.'

Zach left the 26-year-old to cool down, but added: “I'm pursuing Molly and I've said I'm going to speak to her – is everyone else an idiot? Yeah we are meant to make friends, but we are here to find love.”

Later, Mitchel had a conversation about his turmoil with Catherine Agbaje and Jess Harding, who warned him: “[Molly’s] mugging you off, she was buzzing about that kiss, I really want to say something to her.”

Mitchel responded: “It has made me angry. We had a great chat – and then she spent the rest of the night with Zach.”

Elsewhere in the villa, Andre Furtado had an honest chat with his new partner, Ruchee Gurung.

Fans went wild when the pair, who got together during the first recoupling on Friday 9th June, shared their first kiss in Sunday’s episode – but Andre admitted last night that he still had eyes for his original show partner, Catherine.

He later comforted the Dublin beauty as she cried over her partner Zachariah’s kiss with Molly, saying: “I don't want to make anybody unhappy, I don't want to make anybody feel s**t.”

So will things work out between Ruchee and Andre? Or has the business owner used the beautician to keep his place in the show safe until he can win back Catherine?

Zachariah dates Charlotte and Tyrique dates Leah in Love Island. ITV

Finally, it was time for bombshells Charlotte and Leah to enter the villa. It turns out that Molly knows former dancer Leah on the outside world – which made things rather awkward when she went on dates with both her current and potential matches, Mitchel and Zach!

Along with Tyrique Hyde, the rest of the villa watched on from the balcony, as the boys were tasked with making a three-course meal for the bombshells before getting to know them – much to the dismay of Molly and Tyrique’s partner, Ella Thomas, who broke down in tears over the ordeal.

