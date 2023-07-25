Elsewhere in the villa, Jess Harding chatted to Sammy Root about her friend's comments, and the Love Island talent show kicked off.

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 50 recap

After struggling with her and Scott's relationship, Abi decided to share her concerns with Whitney Adebayo and Molly Marsh.

“I heard he was going to close it off," Whitney said, prompting Abi to talk to Scott later in the day.

Sitting at the fire pit, she said, "I feel very rejected," to which Scott responded, "If I did want to end it then I would pull you and do it."

Abi then continued: "I can’t make a connection with someone who doesn’t want to give me a kiss or a cuddle. It physically won’t work. I’m just wary - I don’t want to get mugged off again.”

In an attempt to reassure her, Scott replied: "If this doesn’t work now, you won’t have been mugged off because we’re trying."

Jess also pulled Sammy for a chat during the episode and shared her mother's concerns. She admitted that her mum is very protective and said that it would just take time.

It was now time for the annual talent show, which saw all the Love Island 2023 contestants showing off their skills.

First up was Molly, who demonstrated her hula hoop finesse. “My girl Molly, she set the bar high," Zachariah Noble gushed after the performance.

Next was Lochan Nowacki. "Today I’m going to be chucking a frisbee at a target. Ten years ago I played frisbee for Great Britain, so hopefully I can hit some of them," he said before showcasing his talents.

Tyrique Hyde and Whitney were up next with their own rap song. Speaking about their performance, Ella Thomas said: “That was the first mention I got in a rap so I love that.”

Sammy was next to take the stage, and he showed that he's a man of many talents, performing a headstand, juggles and walks on his hands.

His performance was followed by Zach's basketball skills, which Molly was very impressed by, saying: "Zach and his basketball skills. I mean, wow - he looked hot! I was very impressed."

Ella Barnes then took to the stage to showcase her dance and gymnastics talent.

Abi was next. Deciding to channel her inner clown and make her fellow islanders balloon animals, she said: “I’ve been feeling like a clown most days so I’m just going to embrace it now.”

Soon it was Ella T and Jess’s turn. The pair decided to do a dance performance together, which ended with their partners Tyrique and Sammy receiving lap dances.

Mitchel Taylor was up next to perform a roast of his fellow islanders, but it didn't exactly go down well, with lots of straight faces in the audiences, as Whitney quipped: "It's the crickets."

Last but not least, Scott took to the stage to sing his heart out. As he struggled to get the lyrics out, the other islanders decided to join in, putting the talent show to an end with a group singalong.

