Having reconciled after Ella Thomas returned to the villa with Ouzy See, Tyrique Hyde and Ella seemed well and truly back on track. But it was perhaps too early to call, as the Movie Night clip of Ella and Ouzy cracking on in Casa Amor proved too difficult to watch for Tyrique.

Elsewhere, Mitchel Taylor's lies were exposed to the boys, Leah Taylor had a front row seat for Montel McKenzie's kisses with Tink and Jess Harding was left saddened by Sammy Root's actions.

It was a jam-packed night indeed, but if you missed out on watching the episode for yourself, don't worry! We've got the video recap above and a detailed breakdown of the episode below.

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 35 recap

Sunday evening's episode got off to a pleasant start as the islanders awoke to a new day, and Abi got a surprise text announcing that her and Mitchel were to go on a date that morning.

They got dressed up and set out for a cute paddle boarding date, where Abi seemed like a natural while Mitchel struggled to keep his balance. The couple seemed to grow closer, sharing a kiss at the end. Back in the villa, Abi gushed about the date to the girls and Mitchel went back to his old ways, answering with "Marriage!" after Zachariah Noble asked him what his next steps with Abi are.

Later that day, Ella and Tyrique shared a kiss after not being on the best of terms over the previous days. They admitted how much they like one another, with Tyrique stating that he's never felt this way about a girl before. But the peace and quiet of the villa didn't remain for long as they receive a text announcing the return of Movie Night.

As they got ready for the evening, the girls were on tenterhooks about what they'll see the boys getting up to in Casa Amor while the boys remained relatively calm. But the mood changed once the islanders got seated and took part in a boys vs girls quiz. As usual, whichever team gets closest to the actual answer wins and gets to choose which movie clip they want to watch.

This year's titles included the likes of The Lying, The Mitch and The Wardrobe, Sin-Der-Ella and The Full Montel, all of which provided plenty of drama.

First of all, the islanders watched on as Mitchel's lying was exposed for all to see and things grew awkward as the clip included his interactions with Kady McDermott and Zachariah, informing Kady that Zach said their chat was 'dry' in order to try to woo her himself. Mitchel laughed it off and said he's not sorry but while the boys were laughing next to him, will they be able to forget this, or will they be unable to move on from this betrayal?

Tyrique chose to watch Sin-Der-Ella, which showed Ella and Ouzy's blossoming Casa Amor relationship from meeting to their massages on the days beds. It proved to be uncomfortable watching for Tyrique, but the confusion for many islanders came when the clip showed what seemed to be Ouzy and Ella kissing under the covers in bed. Afterwards, Ella said that they never kissed outside of challenges with Ouzy backing her up, but does Tyrique truly believe it?

Another explosive moment came after clips of Catherine and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson were shown, which left Scott van der Sluis slightly annoyed, but even further annoyed when comments were made about the fact that none of the Casa Amor girls wanted to get to know him. When Leah and the girls tried defending Catherine's actions, Scott turned on them and made some cutting remarks to Leah.

But the focus was again on Leah when the girls chose to watch a Montel-centred clip which showed his terrace kiss with Tink and their under-the-covers antics during Casa Amor. Leah was left stunned by his actions, but Montel thought he'd get one up on her by watching a clip of her. Actually, Leah's clip revealed that while she tried to chat to all of the new boys, she continued to admit that she was only thinking of Montel. It left him feeling very guilty, but will this prove to be too much of a roadblock for this couple?

As for Jess and Sammy, many of the islanders (and viewers) suspected that the showing of Sammy's clips would be some of the most dramatic of the night – and they were. Sammy's simultaneous pulling of Amber and Gabby for separate chats and kisses in the exact same spot garnered shocked gasps from the girls, while Jess was left angry at Tyrique's remark of "F**k Jess". Turning her back on the boys, Jess was left crying at Sammy's actions but again, he failed to see what he'd done wrong.

The islanders were also surprised to see just how influential Tyrique was in both Sammy and Montel's actions, prompting the boys to pull the Casa Amor girls for chats and kisses even though they were thinking of Leah and Jess at the time. The girls remarked that they were embodying sheep, which only left a further divide between the boys and the girls.

After the explosive clips were shown, the groups went their separate ways in the villa and the girls questioned Ella as to whether she had actually kissed Ouzy after all. She said she hadn't and that Ouzy had kissed her forehead or cheek, making it seem as though they had been kissing in bed. Jess also confided in the girls about what to do with Sammy now, furious at the fact that he continues to disrespect her when he's her number one option.

Jess later chatted to Sammy in what was another very heated exchange, but the pair still haven't resolved anything with Jess stating that Sammy's actions make her feel insecure. Elsewhere, Leah and Scott had another tense conversation after Scott made rude remarks about Leah's involvement in the villa over the past 4 weeks. But Montel quickly came in the middle of the chat, wanting to talk to Leah about his kiss with Tink.

But will Leah forgive and forget? Or will this be the end of the road for even more of the Love Island couples? We'll just have to watch and see.

